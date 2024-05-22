Poland buys software radar system from the US for almost a billion dollars

Poland has signed a contract worth $960 million for the supply of four reconnaissance balloons, or balloons with suspended radars. UNN writes about this with reference to RMF24.



Details

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who signed the document, said that "this contract defines our security.

It is noted that the purchase will be financed by a loan from the US government under the "Foreign Military Financing" procedure.

The system, acquired under the Barbara program, is expected to be put into operation in 2027. Four tethered balloons with suspended radars will complement the existing air defense and reconnaissance system.

Balloons capable of detecting objects – including aircraft, drones, surface ships and missiles – at a distance of more than 300 km will be placed along the eastern and north-eastern borders of Poland.

As the head of the Polish Defense Ministry explained, given the experience of Ukraine, intelligence and radar are the key to better training, in fact the key to victory.

Addition

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that Poland will become the second user of these balloons, similar to the IBCS combat control system, with which the air defense system will be integrated.

US ambassador Mark Brzezinski, who received the signed agreement from the defense minister, said that US-Polish military cooperation has never been so intense

"Barbara" strengthens the growing air defense potential, which is critical for Poland. It strengthens NATO. It makes Poland safer. We do not share this advanced system with everyone. This is a sign of trust - said the American diplomat.

Recall

Poland plans to invest 2 2.55 billion to strengthen the 400-kilometer land border with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield Plan, which provides for the construction of new fortifications, fences, terrain changes and forest plantations to make the border safe and impassable.