Poland buys software radar system from the US for almost a billion dollars

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77993 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106594 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149493 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153611 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249988 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174047 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165314 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225717 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33267 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42729 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36900 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61293 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55259 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225717 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211811 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224388 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77993 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55259 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61293 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112843 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113746 views
Poland buys software radar system from the US for almost a billion dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25945 views

Poland has signed a контракт 960 million contract to supply four reconnaissance balloons with suspended radars to strengthen its air defense and reconnaissance systems along its eastern and northeastern borders.

Poland has signed a contract worth $960 million for the supply of four reconnaissance balloons, or balloons with suspended radars. UNN writes about this with reference to RMF24.

Details 

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who signed the document, said that "this contract defines our security.

It is noted that the purchase will be financed by a loan from the US government under the "Foreign Military Financing" procedure.

The system, acquired under the Barbara program, is expected to be put into operation in 2027. Four tethered balloons with suspended radars will complement the existing air defense and reconnaissance system.

Balloons capable of detecting objects – including aircraft, drones, surface ships and missiles – at a distance of more than 300 km will be placed along the eastern and north-eastern borders of Poland.

As the head of the Polish Defense Ministry explained, given the experience of Ukraine, intelligence and radar are the key to better training, in fact the key to victory.

Addition 

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that Poland will become the second user of these balloons, similar to the IBCS combat control system, with which the air defense system will be integrated.

US ambassador Mark Brzezinski, who received the signed agreement from the defense minister, said that US-Polish military cooperation has never been so intense

"Barbara" strengthens the growing air defense potential, which is critical for Poland. It strengthens NATO. It makes Poland safer. We do not share this advanced system with everyone. This is a sign of trust

- said the American diplomat. 

Recall

Poland plans to invest 2 2.55 billion to strengthen the 400-kilometer land border with Russia and Belarus as part of the Eastern Shield Plan, which provides for the construction of new fortifications, fences, terrain changes and forest plantations to make the border safe and impassable.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising