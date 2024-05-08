Poland and its allies sent aircraft into the sky during Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

During Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, Poland, along with its allies, sent its aircraft into the air, according to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Details

According to the command, Polish and allied aircraft were operating in the airspace when Russian long-range aviation launched missile strikes on targets located on the territory of Ukraine.

All necessary procedures were "initiated to ensure the safety of Polish airspace".

As noted, the Polish Armed Forces are constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine and are in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace.

59 out of 76 enemy missiles and "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night