Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka Route: Russian soldiers do not have clear fire control over the road
Kyiv • UNN
After the counterattack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers lost clear fire control over the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka route. Although the route remains a dangerous area, it is not cut off and is not under Russian control.
The occupiers near Pokrovsk had fire control over the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka road, but after a counterattack by Ukrainian forces, the fire control became less clear. The situation there is not what the Russians would like to create, and they have not achieved this goal. This was reported by the spokesperson of the Operational Command "Khortytsia" Viktor Trehubov during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
The occupiers tried to take it under fire and physical control. For a while, they managed to establish fire control, but never physical control. After a partial counterattack by Ukrainian forces, the fire control became less clear. There is undoubtedly a threat to the road, and there are certain risks to move along it, but it is not cut off, and we are not saying that the Russians have any control over it. It is simply dangerous there, but this is a combat zone, so it is dangerous everywhere near Pokrovsk. The situation there is not what the Russians would like to create, and they have not achieved this goal,
Recall
On March 8, 167 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The defense forces struck two enemy drone control points and 18 areas with Russian military personnel.