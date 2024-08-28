Poisonous substances draining from Russia found in Desna

At an extraordinary meeting of the Kyiv Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, a decision was made to ban swimming and fishing in the Desna River and its bays in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts. This was reported by Vyshgorod Mayor Oleksiy Mоmot, UNN reports.

Mоmot reported that an extraordinary meeting of the Kyiv Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies was held on August 26. The meeting instructed Brovary and Vyshgorod district state administrations, as well as the heads of Vyshgorod and Pirniv territorial communities, to ban local residents from swimming and fishing.

A poisonous substance has been detected in the Desna River and its bays, which is coming downstream from the Russian border. Categorically prohibit all subordinate personnel from swimming, swimming, fishing in the Desna River and its bays! - wrote the mayor.

The ban will remain in effect until safe results are obtained from environmentalists.

