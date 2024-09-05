Plus 1200 occupants and 6 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

On August 30, Russia lost 1,200 occupants in Ukraine. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion has reached almost 622 thousand soldiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff.

Details

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/05/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 621550 (+1200) people,

tanks - 8624 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 16869 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 17725 (+31) units,

MLRS - 1177 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 940 (+0) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 14658 (+42) units,

cruise missiles - 2587 (+7) units,

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 24044 (+37) units,

special equipment - 3024 (+10) units.

