Plus 1150 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 502 340 people, 7671 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/27/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 502 340 (+1150) people,

tanks - 7671 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14818 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 12981 (+28) units,

MLRS - 1084 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 815 (+1) units,

aircraft - 357 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 10467 (+42),

cruise missiles - 2221 (+12),

ships/boats - 27 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 17694 (+55) units,

special equipment - 2118 (+7).

Ukrainian Air Force, Missile Forces and Artillery Strike 16 Enemy Attacks - General Staff