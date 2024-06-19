$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14405 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Plus 1130 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 28266 views

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 529,750 personnel and 7984 tanks.

Plus 1130 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the losses of the Russian occupiers have already reached about 529 750 people, 7984 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

and the enemy's combat losses from February 24, 22 to June 19, 24 were approximately:

personnel - about 529 750 (+1130) people,

tanks - 7984 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15319 (+12) units,

artillery systems -  14007 (+48) units,

MLRS - 1104 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 857 (+4) units,

aircraft - 359 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11221 (+34),

cruise missiles - 2297 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 19078 (+47) units,

special equipment - 2351 (+7).

Tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk sector due to enemy pressure, combat engagements continue - General Staff15.06.24, 11:51 • 25078 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
