Plus 1130 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the losses of the Russian occupiers have already reached about 529 750 people, 7984 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

and the enemy's combat losses from February 24, 22 to June 19, 24 were approximately:

personnel - about 529 750 (+1130) people,

tanks - 7984 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15319 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 14007 (+48) units,

MLRS - 1104 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 857 (+4) units,

aircraft - 359 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 11221 (+34),

cruise missiles - 2297 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 19078 (+47) units,

special equipment - 2351 (+7).

