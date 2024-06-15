Tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk sector due to enemy pressure, combat engagements continue - General Staff

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk sector due to enemy pressure, combat engagements continue - General Staff

Tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk sector due to enemy pressure, combat engagements continue - General Staff

June 15, 2024

On the 843rd day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 112 combat engagements were recorded, during which the enemy launched 6 missile strikes, 33 air strikes and over 3,000 artillery shellings.

During the 843rd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine, 112 combat clashes were recorded. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff as of the morning of June 15, UNN reports.

Details

The General Staff reported that over the past day, the enemy launched a total of 6 missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 17 missiles, 33 air strikes (including 56 drones), and fired over 3,000 times, 104 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

It is reported that the air force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three air defense facilities, a UAV control center, three artillery facilities, two ammunition depots and 15 areas of concentration of occupiers' personnel and weapons.

Already today, 31 combat engagements took place. The occupants carried out 12 air strikes using 19 combat aircrafts and fired 547 times at the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 18 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Since the beginning of the day, russian terrorists have tried to push our troops from their positions three times in the Kharkiv sector. The attack was repelled near Tykhyne. Fighting continues in two locations near Vovchansk.

According to the updated data, the enemy lost over 112 people in killed and wounded in this sector yesterday.  An armored combat vehicle, ten vehicles, three units of special equipment and three ammunition depots were also destroyed. A tank, two artillery systems, five vehicles and a unit of special equipment were damaged.

Five  firefights are currently taking place in the Kupyansk sector. In the vicinity of Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Hrekivka and Nevske, the occupants are trying to drive our units out of their positions. The situation is under control.

In the Siverskiy direction, the enemy is attacking our soldiers near Rozdolivka. The battle continues. The enemy is not successful.

As in the previous day, the situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovske sector. Three firefights are currently taking place in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha. The same number of attacks have already been repelled.

Defense forces continue to make efforts to stabilize the situation, inflict complex fire damage

- the statement said.

On the Kurakhove direction, five enemy attempts to break into our defense near Pobeda and Paraskoviyivka were successfully repelled.

Since the beginning of the day, our soldiers have been repelling an attack in the area of Staromayorske in the Vremivsk sector. The situation is under control.  Near Urozhayne and Vodyane, four combat engagements have already ended. The enemy suffered losses and is regrouping.

In the Orikhivske sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to force Ukrainian soldiers from their positions near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. The occupiers' losses are being clarified.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Recall

russian troops carried out 437 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks, MLRS and artillery shelling, which destroyed residential buildings, but did not result in any civilian casualties.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

