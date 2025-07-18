$41.870.05
Planted explosives near prosecutor's car in Dnipro: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1896 views

The court found a resident of Poltava region guilty of treason and terrorism. The man blew up a prosecutor's car in Dnipro, as a result of which the victim was injured.

The court found a resident of Poltava region guilty of high treason, committing a terrorist act, and illegal handling of weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors proved that the man was recruited by Russians via Telegram. At the curator's direction, he planted an explosive device near a prosecutor's car in one of the districts of Dnipro.

As a result of the explosion, which occurred on June 6, 2025, the car owner – the prosecutor – was injured. The detainee admitted guilt during the investigation and gave testimony against another accomplice.

The man was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation regarding the other suspect is ongoing.

Recall

Two agents of Russian special services who coordinated strikes on Mykolaiv and Kharkiv were sentenced to 15 years in prison.

