Planted explosives near prosecutor's car in Dnipro: FSB agent sentenced to 15 years in prison

The court found a resident of Poltava region guilty of high treason, committing a terrorist act, and illegal handling of weapons. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors proved that the man was recruited by Russians via Telegram. At the curator's direction, he planted an explosive device near a prosecutor's car in one of the districts of Dnipro.

As a result of the explosion, which occurred on June 6, 2025, the car owner – the prosecutor – was injured. The detainee admitted guilt during the investigation and gave testimony against another accomplice.

The man was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The pre-trial investigation regarding the other suspect is ongoing.

