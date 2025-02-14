Plane with Marco Rubio forced to return to Washington before Munich conference

The plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch to Germany for the Munich Security Conference was forced to return to Washington due to technical problems. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

The problem, caused by a malfunction of the cockpit windshield, was discovered an hour and a half after departure from Joint Base Andrews. The plane returned to the point of departure, where it is planned to organize Rubio's further flight on another plane.

The delay will not affect the Secretary of State's intentions to continue his trip to Germany and the Middle East, but it is unclear whether the situation will lead to the skipping of important meetings in Munich, including with the US Vice President and the President of Ukraine.

The 61st Security Conference with more than 60 world leaders begins in Munich. A Ukrainian delegation led by Zelenskyy will present a vision for achieving lasting peace. U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance plans to meet with Zelenskiy at the Munich conference.

