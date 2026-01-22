Plane of US President's Special Representative Witkoff landed in Moscow - Russian media

$43.180.08
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 6736 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
04:54 PM • 10740 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 12292 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 14828 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 15959 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 16649 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 30754 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15672 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16198 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Publications
Exclusives
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 22966 views
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - ShmyhalJanuary 22, 12:48 PM • 5358 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 8882 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 14263 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 7656 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 8084 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 14477 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 30760 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 23178 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 77594 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 2218 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 26171 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 22935 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 27330 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 66709 views
Plane of US President's Special Representative Witkoff landed in Moscow - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The plane of US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow. Earlier it was reported that talks with Vladimir Putin are scheduled for January 22.

Plane of US President's Special Representative Witkoff landed in Moscow - Russian media

The plane of US President's special representative Steve Witkoff landed in the capital of the Russian Federation - Moscow, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Witkoff's plane arrived in Moscow 

- the message says.

US and Ukraine to propose 'energy truce' to Russia during Abu Dhabi meeting - media22.01.26, 20:59 • 1182 views

Recall

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would hold talks on January 22 with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Following the talks, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov will hold a briefing.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
United States