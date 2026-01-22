The plane of US President's special representative Steve Witkoff landed in the capital of the Russian Federation - Moscow, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Witkoff's plane arrived in Moscow - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would hold talks on January 22 with US President Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and the American leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Following the talks, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov will hold a briefing.