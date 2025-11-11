Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslide

In Kyiv, on Pechersky Uzviz, late on Monday evening, October 10, a pipeline burst. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, as a result of the accident, the basement floor of a 9-story residential building is being flooded. A landslide is also possible.

Damage was found on a 400 mm diameter water supply network. The emergency team is currently working to localize the leak and shut down the main line. Due to this, water supply is temporarily unavailable at the addresses: Pechersky Uzviz, 6, 8, 10 - noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

They promised that after the completion of the work, water supply would be restored, "specialists are working to restore water supply as soon as possible."

Recall

In mid-October, consumers on the right bank of Kyiv received water at reduced pressure due to power outages.

