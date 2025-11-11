$41.980.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

In Kyiv, a 400 mm diameter pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz, leading to the flooding of a building's basement and a potential landslide. The accident left homes at three addresses without water supply.

Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslide

In Kyiv, on Pechersky Uzviz, late on Monday evening, October 10, a pipeline burst. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, as a result of the accident, the basement floor of a 9-story residential building is being flooded. A landslide is also possible.

Damage was found on a 400 mm diameter water supply network. The emergency team is currently working to localize the leak and shut down the main line. Due to this, water supply is temporarily unavailable at the addresses: Pechersky Uzviz, 6, 8, 10

- noted the Kyiv City State Administration.

They promised that after the completion of the work, water supply would be restored, "specialists are working to restore water supply as soon as possible."

Recall

In mid-October, consumers on the right bank of Kyiv received water at reduced pressure due to power outages.

Water purification fraud: "Kyivvodokanal" received unsuitable reagents from dealers01.09.25, 14:56 • 3709 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivEvents
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv