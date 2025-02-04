Philanthropists open modern educational space in Kyiv region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 36671 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72584 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103646 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106927 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125241 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102654 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130801 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103609 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113342 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 97915 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 25861 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113711 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 31739 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108162 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 36671 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125241 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130801 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163474 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153493 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5460 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11915 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108162 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113711 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138882 views
Philanthropists open modern educational space in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24906 views

A modern educational space with a computer lab, library and meeting area was opened in Myrne village. The project was implemented thanks to the cooperation of MHP, Starynska Poultry Farm and MHP-Community.

A modern educational hub, a unique space for education, development and communication, was opened in the village of Myrne, Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

The hub, among other things, provides:

  • a computer classroom for teaching digital skills;
    • a meeting and presentation area - a space for trainings, lectures and workshops;
      • a library with modern literature on various topics: psychology, fiction, novels, business literature, etc;
        • board games for interactive leisure and recreation.

          The place will become a training center for employees of the Starynska Poultry Farm and community members, providing opportunities for professional growth, self-development and interesting leisure activities.

          The hall has been completely renovated and modernized, which is a lot of work. We have everything: heating, new windows, shelving. In the future, we will buy new literature 

          - comments Pavlo Selinskyi, director of the Myrne Village House of Culture.

          The creation of the training space was made possible through the cooperation of MHP, Starynska Poultry Farm, and the strategic partner MHP-Hromada. The total project budget amounted to UAH 8.5 million.

          We understand that this is a community where business is present. Business is interested in developing this community. Because people live in the community. People who are developing. The new space is an opportunity for people to live here, to receive educational services. To come here just to socialize, to spend meaningful leisure time, to get new skills 

          - commented Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation.

          The project was initiated by Serhii Mishchenko, director of the Starynska Poultry Farm and Peremoha Nova. The man had the idea before the war began.

          The idea was to create a leisure center for young people here. But, due to the outbreak of war, my idea was put on the back burner. However, we realize that life goes on. We need to develop. We need to make sure that young people stay here, in our village 

          - comments Mishchenko.

          The hub will also host trainings, study tours, and meetings with experts to help improve the professional level and development of the community. Veterans, military personnel and their families will also be able to gather here for meetings and exchange of views.

          Entrance to the modern media hub is free for everyone.

          Help

          "MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

          The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
          ukraineUkraine
          kyivKyiv

          Contact us about advertising