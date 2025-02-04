Philanthropists open modern educational space in Kyiv region

A modern educational hub, a unique space for education, development and communication, was opened in the village of Myrne, Kyiv region, UNN reports.

Details

The hub, among other things, provides:

a computer classroom for teaching digital skills;

a meeting and presentation area - a space for trainings, lectures and workshops;

a library with modern literature on various topics: psychology, fiction, novels, business literature, etc;

board games for interactive leisure and recreation.

The place will become a training center for employees of the Starynska Poultry Farm and community members, providing opportunities for professional growth, self-development and interesting leisure activities.

The hall has been completely renovated and modernized, which is a lot of work. We have everything: heating, new windows, shelving. In the future, we will buy new literature - comments Pavlo Selinskyi, director of the Myrne Village House of Culture.

The creation of the training space was made possible through the cooperation of MHP, Starynska Poultry Farm, and the strategic partner MHP-Hromada. The total project budget amounted to UAH 8.5 million.

We understand that this is a community where business is present. Business is interested in developing this community. Because people live in the community. People who are developing. The new space is an opportunity for people to live here, to receive educational services. To come here just to socialize, to spend meaningful leisure time, to get new skills - commented Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation.

The project was initiated by Serhii Mishchenko, director of the Starynska Poultry Farm and Peremoha Nova. The man had the idea before the war began.

The idea was to create a leisure center for young people here. But, due to the outbreak of war, my idea was put on the back burner. However, we realize that life goes on. We need to develop. We need to make sure that young people stay here, in our village - comments Mishchenko.

The hub will also host trainings, study tours, and meetings with experts to help improve the professional level and development of the community. Veterans, military personnel and their families will also be able to gather here for meetings and exchange of views.

Entrance to the modern media hub is free for everyone.

Help

"MHP for Communities is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of the Foundation's activities includes 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.