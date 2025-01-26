Pfizer to pay more than $60 million for questionable marketing practices at Biohaven

Pfizer has agreed to pay $59.7 million to settle allegations of unfair practices by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, which it acquired in 2022. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, between March 2020 and September 2022, Biohaven allegedly encouraged doctors to prescribe the migraine drug Nurtec ODT more often. For this purpose, expensive events were organized to which doctors, their relatives and colleagues were invited. Some events were held in fancy restaurants and had no real educational value.

After the purchase of Biohaven, Pfizer discontinued such programs. Although the company does not admit any wrongdoing, it has agreed to pay compensation. Of the total amount, $41.8 million will be received by the US federal government, $9.5 million will be transferred to state Medicaid programs, and $8.4 million will be received by Patricia Frattasio, a former Biohaven employee who filed the lawsuit.

Pfizer says it is pleased to put this case behind it so that it can continue to focus on the needs of patients.