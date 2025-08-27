Permission for female local council deputies to travel abroad: the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified the conditions

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
12:47 PM • 15060 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 14047 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 3958 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 15030 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 16267 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 23979 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 63049 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 60858 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 108017 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76967 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.5m/s
37%
751mm
Popular news
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machineAugust 27, 05:54 AM • 36941 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 34932 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 42362 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 20804 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 19688 views
Publications
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 15035 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 63021 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 78864 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 75792 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 157943 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Alaska
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 9726 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 19929 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 21091 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 42910 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 28685 views
Actual
Facebook
Oil
COVID-19
SpaceX Starship
Financial Times

Permission for female local council deputies to travel abroad: the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified the conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Female deputies of local councils can cross the border if their activities are not paid from the local budget. Departure is possible only within the scope of a business trip, if the deputy works in local self-government bodies and receives a salary.

Permission for female local council deputies to travel abroad: the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified the conditions

The crossing of the state border by women deputies can be restricted only within the framework of a business trip, if the applicant for departure works and receives a salary from the local budget, as an employee of local self-government bodies, reports UNN with reference to the page of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine - Ihor Klymenko.

Details

The government approved the possibility for women deputies of local councils to cross the state border during martial law. But the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where the resolution was developed, provided important and relevant clarifications:

1) A deputy of a local (village, settlement, city, district in cities, district, regional) council is an unpaid activity. Accordingly, the legislation of Ukraine does not prohibit working in other jobs. Including those that are not related to local self-government bodies.

A female deputy of a local council can be a teacher or a doctor. In this case, she can cross the border.

- the agency indicates.

But there is another situation.

2) If a female deputy works in local self-government bodies and, accordingly, receives a salary from the local budget – then travel abroad, as before, is possible exclusively within the framework of a business trip.

Addition

According to the adopted resolution, local self-government bodies must submit updated lists of persons specified in paragraph 2-14 of Government Resolution No. 57 to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine within three days. Subsequently, during personnel changes, such information must be submitted to the State Border Guard Service no later than the day after the relevant decision is made.

Recall

The government allowed women deputies of local councils to travel abroad on a voluntary basis. Previously, they did not have the right to leave, which created difficulties for their activities.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine