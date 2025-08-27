Permission for female local council deputies to travel abroad: the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified the conditions

The crossing of the state border by women deputies can be restricted only within the framework of a business trip, if the applicant for departure works and receives a salary from the local budget, as an employee of local self-government bodies, reports UNN with reference to the page of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine - Ihor Klymenko.

Details

The government approved the possibility for women deputies of local councils to cross the state border during martial law. But the Ministry of Internal Affairs, where the resolution was developed, provided important and relevant clarifications:

1) A deputy of a local (village, settlement, city, district in cities, district, regional) council is an unpaid activity. Accordingly, the legislation of Ukraine does not prohibit working in other jobs. Including those that are not related to local self-government bodies.

A female deputy of a local council can be a teacher or a doctor. In this case, she can cross the border. - the agency indicates.

But there is another situation.

2) If a female deputy works in local self-government bodies and, accordingly, receives a salary from the local budget – then travel abroad, as before, is possible exclusively within the framework of a business trip.

Addition

According to the adopted resolution, local self-government bodies must submit updated lists of persons specified in paragraph 2-14 of Government Resolution No. 57 to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine within three days. Subsequently, during personnel changes, such information must be submitted to the State Border Guard Service no later than the day after the relevant decision is made.

Recall

The government allowed women deputies of local councils to travel abroad on a voluntary basis. Previously, they did not have the right to leave, which created difficulties for their activities.