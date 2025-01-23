People's Deputy Kormyshkina's husband was served with a notice of suspicion: what is known

A former deputy of the regional council, the husband of the MP, Yuriy Kormyshkin, who is accused of laundering more than 20 million hryvnias and submitting false information in his declaration, was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is Yuriy Kormyshkin, the husband of MP Iryna Kormyshkina.

"As the investigation has established, in 2021-2022, the MP acquired ownership of funds in the amount of more than UAH 20 million, which exceed official income and savings for this period," the SAPO said in a statement .

To conceal the money, her husband allegedly conducted several financial transactions and deals to legalize the funds.

After that, through a legal entity, the couple bought a house near Odesa, where they settled.

However, in his declaration for 2023, the man also did not indicate this house, as did his wife.

The suspect's actions were classified under the articles on money laundering (Part 2 of Article 209) and declaring false information (Part 2 of Article 366-2). If proven guilty, he faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

