People's Deputy Kormyshkina's husband was served with a notice of suspicion: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 95971 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101172 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109126 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111897 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132838 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104037 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136283 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103802 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113451 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120654 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 69176 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115464 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 41070 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40081 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 95971 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132838 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136283 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157492 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30785 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 40081 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115464 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120654 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140580 views
People's Deputy Kormyshkina's husband was served with a notice of suspicion: what is known

People's Deputy Kormyshkina's husband was served with a notice of suspicion: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27404 views

Yuriy Kormyshkin, the husband of the MP, was served with a notice of suspicion of laundering over UAH 20 million. The couple purchased a house near Odesa that they did not declare, and the suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.

A former deputy of the regional council, the husband of the MP, Yuriy Kormyshkin, who is accused of laundering more than 20 million hryvnias and submitting false information in his declaration, was served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, this is Yuriy Kormyshkin, the husband of MP Iryna Kormyshkina.

"As the investigation has established, in 2021-2022, the MP acquired ownership of funds in the amount of more than UAH 20 million, which exceed official income and savings for this period," the SAPO said in a statement .

To conceal the money, her husband allegedly conducted several financial transactions and deals to legalize the funds.

After that, through a legal entity, the couple bought a house near Odesa, where they settled.

However, in his declaration for 2023, the man also did not indicate this house, as did his wife.

The suspect's actions were classified under the articles on money laundering (Part 2 of Article 209) and declaring false information (Part 2 of Article 366-2). If proven guilty, he faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and a ban on holding certain positions.

The current MP Viktor Bondar was served with a notice of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of over UAH 140 million during the purchase of cables from Ukrzaliznytsia JSC. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
odesaOdesa

