People are getting more involved: Brovary has increased funding for a compensation program for the purchase of generators for high-rise buildings

People are getting more involved: Brovary has increased funding for a compensation program for the purchase of generators for high-rise buildings

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12349 views

Brovary has increased funding for the compensation program for the purchase of generators for high-rise buildings.

This year, the Brovary community reimbursed almost UAH 400 thousand to apartment buildings for the purchase of alternative sources of electricity under the relevant program. In total, over the two years of the program, this amount is almost UAH 1.8 million. This was reported by the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in a commentary to UNN.

Details

According to the mayor, the program is in demand among residents, so it was decided to increase funding.

"At a meeting of the executive committee last week, apartment buildings were granted compensation for the purchase of three more independent energy sources. After the enemy intensified its attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, residents of our community became more active in joining the compensation program, so at an extraordinary session of the city council we decided to increase its funding by UAH 500 thousand.

In total, over the almost two years of the program, we have partially compensated for the purchase of 42 independent energy sources for 33 apartment buildings. The total amount of compensation is almost UAH 1.8 million," said Igor Sapozhko.

As for preparations for the heating season in general, the mayor said, the usual annual work is underway.

"Housing offices and service companies check basements and attics. Where necessary, the glass of broken windows in stairwells is being replaced. The specialists of Brovaryteplovodoenergia are flushing and pressurizing the water supply system in preparation for the heating season, gradually filling it with water," added Igor Sapozhko.

Recall

In an exclusive interview with UNN, the mayor of Brovary spoke about the benefits of apartment buildings participating in the program of partial compensation for the purchase of generators and other alternative energy sources.

"The program exists, it works. Those who wanted to join it joined it. We have mostly apartment buildings, with high floors. Even when there is no electricity in the apartment, but the water is running. You go out, take the elevator, and come down from the 20th floor.

There is one condominium association that has calculated that they need to change the power of the booster pump, and for this they need to install storage batteries. In the event of a complete power outage for six or seven hours, this pump will fully supply the entire residential building with heat and water.

A striking positive example of this program is that we have one neighborhood where, during a power outage after the August missile attack on Ukraine, the generator powered the sewage and pumping system, elevators, and even a crane at a construction site.

The main thing is the initiative of the heads of condominiums and management organizations, who, in principle, should apply to the Housing and Communal Services Department, which is the administrator of funds for the implementation of this program, for the possibility of co-financing," said Igor Sapozhko.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region
Ukraine
Brovary

