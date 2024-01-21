Pentagon banned from buying batteries from major Chinese companies

US lawmakers have banned the Ministry of Defense from purchasing batteries made by China's largest manufacturers, CATL and BYD. This was reported by Bloomberg. It is reported by UNN.

Details

The rule was introduced as part of the National Defense Authorization Act of December 22, 2023. It prohibits the purchase of batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, BYD Co and four other Chinese companies starting in October 2027.

Four other manufacturers whose batteries will be banned:

Envision Energy Ltd;

EVE Energy Co;

Gotion High Tech Co;

Hithium Energy Storage Technology Co.

Of the 10 largest battery suppliers in the world, only three companies are not Chinese. Recent data shows that CATL and BYD are increasing their global market shares.

As Bloomberg notes, although the Pentagon's bans apply exclusively to defense procurement, industry and lawmakers are closely monitoring compliance with these rules as a guide to which materials, products, and companies to trust in their own business.

