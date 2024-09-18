Pension reform can solve the problem of unfair payments - Ministry of Social Policy

The Ministry of Social Policy has developed a draft pension reform that will allow many pensioners to receive a fair amount of pensions instead of the current allowances, Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak said during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

We have about 160 different allowances and surcharges that the state is trying to use to address the issue of inadequate pensions - Marchak said.

According to her, the Ministry of Social Policy has developed a draft reform of the "solidarity pension" based on the model used in most EU countries.

"If we introduce this reform, a significant number of pensioners who have received pensions today as a result of inefficient formulas will receive fair pensions," she added.

Recall

Only 9.5 million Ukrainians pay the unified social contribution, while 11 million pensioners receive pensions. Therefore, Ukraine has drafted changes to the current legislation to make PAYG pensions more fair.