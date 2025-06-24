Pension delivery stopped for people with disabilities: VR Human Rights Commissioner intervened

In Khmelnytskyi, the delivery of pensions to people with disabilities was stopped without any warning. This issue was taken under personal control by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

According to the Ombudsman, he was approached by a resident of one of Khmelnytskyi's microdistricts, who is a person with a first group disability.

A resident of one of the microdistricts of Khmelnytskyi, a person with a group I disability, approached me as the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - stated Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The applicant reported that previously his pension was delivered monthly by a postal worker, but on June 5, he did not receive the payment.

He reported that the delivery of his pension to his home was stopped without warning – noted Dmytro Lubinets.

According to the Ombudsman, the man learned that the reason for the cessation of delivery was the dismissal of postmen.

Due to his health condition, the man had to call a taxi to come to the branch and receive his pension in person.

Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that such actions contradict current legislation.

I emphasize that, according to the law, JSC 'Ukrposhta' is obliged to deliver pensions and other social payments to the homes of people with disabilities – noted the Commissioner.

He explained that the relevant services are financed from the state budget.

The Ombudsman suggested that this problem might be systemic and has already contacted the management of JSC "Ukrposhta".

Given that a similar situation may be systemic and violate the rights of other citizens, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I sent an official appeal to the general director of JSC 'Ukrposhta' with a demand to take urgent measures to resume the delivery of pensions to persons who cannot receive them independently" – stated Dmytro Lubinets.

According to Lubinets, he is personally monitoring the situation.

