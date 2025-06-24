Pension delivery stopped for people with disabilities: VR Human Rights Commissioner intervened

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 18321 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 44652 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 44892 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 56772 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 50069 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 43028 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 57752 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 58468 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 260470 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120224 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.3m/s
68%
746mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 73284 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with RussiaJune 24, 02:25 AM • 93685 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecastJune 24, 03:59 AM • 87384 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect05:38 AM • 86397 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 70583 views
Publications
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 16732 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental Imitation08:49 AM • 38364 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 86760 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 260545 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 188408 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipro
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 85411 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 164970 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 287705 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 155368 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 152685 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Shahed-136
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system

Pension delivery stopped for people with disabilities: VR Human Rights Commissioner intervened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

In Khmelnytskyi, home pension delivery for people with disabilities was stopped without warning. Dmytro Lubinets, the VR Human Rights Commissioner, took personal control of this issue and appealed to "Ukrposhta" to resume delivery.

Pension delivery stopped for people with disabilities: VR Human Rights Commissioner intervened

In Khmelnytskyi, the delivery of pensions to people with disabilities was stopped without any warning. This issue was taken under personal control by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Ombudsman, he was approached by a resident of one of Khmelnytskyi's microdistricts, who is a person with a first group disability.

A resident of one of the microdistricts of Khmelnytskyi, a person with a group I disability, approached me as the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

- stated Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The applicant reported that previously his pension was delivered monthly by a postal worker, but on June 5, he did not receive the payment.

He reported that the delivery of his pension to his home was stopped without warning

– noted Dmytro Lubinets.

According to the Ombudsman, the man learned that the reason for the cessation of delivery was the dismissal of postmen.

Due to his health condition, the man had to call a taxi to come to the branch and receive his pension in person.

Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that such actions contradict current legislation.

I emphasize that, according to the law, JSC 'Ukrposhta' is obliged to deliver pensions and other social payments to the homes of people with disabilities

– noted the Commissioner.

He explained that the relevant services are financed from the state budget.

The Ombudsman suggested that this problem might be systemic and has already contacted the management of JSC "Ukrposhta".

Given that a similar situation may be systemic and violate the rights of other citizens, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, I sent an official appeal to the general director of JSC 'Ukrposhta' with a demand to take urgent measures to resume the delivery of pensions to persons who cannot receive them independently"

– stated Dmytro Lubinets.

According to Lubinets, he is personally monitoring the situation.

What veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war need to know: Lubinets announced 5 tips22.05.25, 19:11 • 14335 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyFinance
Verkhovna Rada
Ukrposhta
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9