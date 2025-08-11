"Peace cannot be imposed": Great Britain emphasizes Ukraine's right to determine its own future
Kyiv • UNN
Great Britain supports diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. London emphasizes Kyiv's mandatory participation in any agreements.
London supports diplomatic efforts to end the war, but emphasizes that any agreements must involve Kyiv and be without concessions to the aggressor. This was stated by the spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the initiatives of US President Donald Trump, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.
Great Britain expressed its readiness to facilitate international negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, but clearly emphasized: decisions on peace must be made with the direct participation of the Ukrainian side. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman told reporters that London "will never reward aggression and will not jeopardize Ukraine's sovereignty."
The British government also noted that although they support Donald Trump's desire to find ways to resolve the conflict, Kyiv must be a full participant in the process.
We will never trust President Putin as much as possible, but we will support Ukraine, President Trump, and European partners in negotiations
The statement came amid reports of a possible meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, which causes concern in Ukraine, as there is a risk of an attempt to impose conditions for ending the war without taking into account Kyiv's position.
European leaders, including Macron and Merz, insist on Ukraine's participation in Trump-Putin negotiations. British Prime Minister Starmer demands the mandatory involvement of President Zelenskyy in the negotiations between the US and Russian leaders regarding the war in Ukraine.