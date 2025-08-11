"Peace cannot be imposed": Great Britain emphasizes Ukraine's right to determine its own future

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
12:35 PM • 22362 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45157 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 36397 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90898 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 108628 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 96421 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 68461 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 117196 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 204478 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 129533 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
7m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 88432 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine08:11 AM • 29229 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 38691 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 30645 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 28777 views
Publications
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22317 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 29765 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 39678 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 45113 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 90860 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 22273 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 90201 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 204453 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 354639 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 257301 views
Actual
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101
Pistol

"Peace cannot be imposed": Great Britain emphasizes Ukraine's right to determine its own future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

Great Britain supports diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine. London emphasizes Kyiv's mandatory participation in any agreements.

"Peace cannot be imposed": Great Britain emphasizes Ukraine's right to determine its own future

London supports diplomatic efforts to end the war, but emphasizes that any agreements must involve Kyiv and be without concessions to the aggressor. This was stated by the spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the initiatives of US President Donald Trump, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Great Britain expressed its readiness to facilitate international negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, but clearly emphasized: decisions on peace must be made with the direct participation of the Ukrainian side. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman told reporters that London "will never reward aggression and will not jeopardize Ukraine's sovereignty."

The British government also noted that although they support Donald Trump's desire to find ways to resolve the conflict, Kyiv must be a full participant in the process.

We will never trust President Putin as much as possible, but we will support Ukraine, President Trump, and European partners in negotiations

- emphasized the government representative.

The statement came amid reports of a possible meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, which causes concern in Ukraine, as there is a risk of an attempt to impose conditions for ending the war without taking into account Kyiv's position.

Recall

European leaders, including Macron and Merz, insist on Ukraine's participation in Trump-Putin negotiations. British Prime Minister Starmer demands the mandatory involvement of President Zelenskyy in the negotiations between the US and Russian leaders regarding the war in Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London
Kyiv