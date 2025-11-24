Payments under the "Winter Support" program have started, over 1.9 million Ukrainians have already received them – Svyrydenko

$42.270.11
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 21857 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 18642 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 20047 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 25856 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 31361 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 32929 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 36134 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26974 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22955 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 18579 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 21038 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 11438 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 24714 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 8630 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 21876 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 52724 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 130328 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 92893 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 97327 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Péter Szijjártó
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 4964 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 8978 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 36254 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 46895 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 48703 views
Facebook

Payments under the "Winter Support" program have started, over 1.9 million Ukrainians have already received them – Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

Ukrainian Prime Minister Svyrydenko announced the start of payments under the "Winter Support" program. Over 1.7 million adults and 253 thousand children have already received UAH 1000 each. The funds can be spent until the end of June next year on utilities, medicines, food, books, charity, or postal services.

Payments under the "Winter Support" program have started, over 1.9 million Ukrainians have already received them – Svyrydenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of payments under the state program "Winter Support," which provides financial assistance to Ukrainians in the amount of UAH 1,000. Svyrydenko wrote about this on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

More than 10 million Ukrainians have applied for UAH 1,000 under the "Winter Support" program. The first payments have started for applications submitted since November 15. 1.7 million adult Ukrainians have already received funds under the program. Also, 253 thousand payments have been made for children.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

Up to 10 million Ukrainians applied for the "winter thousand": payments are promised from next week22.11.25, 14:34 • 3408 views

The received funds can be spent until the end of June next year: on utility payments, medicines, Ukrainian-made products (except excisable goods), books, as well as on charitable contributions or postal services. Applications can be submitted until December 24.

National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changed22.11.25, 23:01 • 15945 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine