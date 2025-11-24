Payments under the "Winter Support" program have started, over 1.9 million Ukrainians have already received them – Svyrydenko

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of payments under the state program "Winter Support," which provides financial assistance to Ukrainians in the amount of UAH 1,000. Svyrydenko wrote about this on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

More than 10 million Ukrainians have applied for UAH 1,000 under the "Winter Support" program. The first payments have started for applications submitted since November 15. 1.7 million adult Ukrainians have already received funds under the program. Also, 253 thousand payments have been made for children.