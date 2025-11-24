Payments under the "Winter Support" program have started, over 1.9 million Ukrainians have already received them – Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Prime Minister Svyrydenko announced the start of payments under the "Winter Support" program. Over 1.7 million adults and 253 thousand children have already received UAH 1000 each. The funds can be spent until the end of June next year on utilities, medicines, food, books, charity, or postal services.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the start of payments under the state program "Winter Support," which provides financial assistance to Ukrainians in the amount of UAH 1,000. Svyrydenko wrote about this on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.
Details
More than 10 million Ukrainians have applied for UAH 1,000 under the "Winter Support" program. The first payments have started for applications submitted since November 15. 1.7 million adult Ukrainians have already received funds under the program. Also, 253 thousand payments have been made for children.
Up to 10 million Ukrainians applied for the "winter thousand": payments are promised from next week22.11.25, 14:34 • 3408 views
The received funds can be spent until the end of June next year: on utility payments, medicines, Ukrainian-made products (except excisable goods), books, as well as on charitable contributions or postal services. Applications can be submitted until December 24.
National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changed22.11.25, 23:01 • 15945 views