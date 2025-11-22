$42.150.00
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the Holodomors
11:14 AM • 10080 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
11:08 AM • 14330 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from Belarus
10:59 AM • 18420 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 25691 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 41127 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 34810 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 36063 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 31100 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 41955 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Up to 10 million Ukrainians applied for the "winter thousand": payments are promised from next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

Within a week of the "winter thousand" program's launch, up to 10 million Ukrainians have submitted applications. The first payments will begin next week, and the funds can be used until the end of June next year.

Up to 10 million Ukrainians applied for the "winter thousand": payments are promised from next week

Within a week of the program's launch, up to 10 million Ukrainians submitted applications for the state's "winter thousand" program, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government officials on Saturday, stating that "the first payments will begin next week," UNN reports.

Government officials reported on the implementation of the winter support program, and we have already recorded almost 10 million applications in Diia and through the Ukrposhta network. In particular, more than 2 million applications are for children. The first payments will begin next week, and the funds can be used until the end of June next year.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "the main thing is to submit an application for winter support before Christmas."

"We expect that the volume of this year's program will be larger than last year, and the government will provide all the necessary financial resources for this," the President noted.

Recall

On November 15, the state program "Winter Support" started, under which all citizens who are in the country will be able to receive 1000 UAH. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
charity
Ukrposhta
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine