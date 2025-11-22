Up to 10 million Ukrainians applied for the "winter thousand": payments are promised from next week

Within a week of the program's launch, up to 10 million Ukrainians submitted applications for the state's "winter thousand" program, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government officials on Saturday, stating that "the first payments will begin next week," UNN reports.

Government officials reported on the implementation of the winter support program, and we have already recorded almost 10 million applications in Diia and through the Ukrposhta network. In particular, more than 2 million applications are for children. The first payments will begin next week, and the funds can be used until the end of June next year. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "the main thing is to submit an application for winter support before Christmas."

"We expect that the volume of this year's program will be larger than last year, and the government will provide all the necessary financial resources for this," the President noted.

Recall

On November 15, the state program "Winter Support" started, under which all citizens who are in the country will be able to receive 1000 UAH. Applications for children are submitted by parents or guardians.