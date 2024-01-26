ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Payments to IDPs should be optimized - Vereshchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35820 views

The Ukrainian government plans to optimize payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs). Declining budget revenues have influenced this decision, and government officials are proposing to apply more equitable approaches.

Payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs) should be optimized, as these are the requirements of international partners. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Vereshchuk said that there are approximately 4.9 million people in Ukraine who are considered internally displaced. Of these, 2.5 million receive monthly payments.

"The number is changing. It has decreased somewhat because, in fact, by status or definition, people who have gone abroad and are living there are not IDPs, and the resolution has actually regulated this issue. As well as those people who have returned to their homes. They are not considered IDPs either, and that is why their number is slightly decreasing. But there are people who are leaving, and evacuations continue every day. Therefore, we realize that there is a problem," said Vereshchuk.

The Ministry of Reintegration told which categories of IDPs will automatically receive payments for another six months01.12.23, 11:39 • 24889 views

Vereshchuk explained that the changes in payments are related to a decrease in the budget's revenue side.

We are directly tied to the decisions of our partners. Our partners require us to constantly verify payments in order to reduce or optimize them. The point is that according to international standards, 2 years is enough time to adapt

- said Vereshchuk.

According to her, in 2022, Ukraine allocated UAH 57 billion for IDP payments, and in 2023 this amount increased to UAH 73 billion.

Vereshchuk noted that in 2024, the money for IDP assistance is expected to reach UAH 57 billion again.

"The most vulnerable (categories of the population - ed.) should continue to receive payments, while those who have already adapted, for example, or have received housing, or have a high-paying job, there are such cases... That is, the approaches should be more fair," explained Vereshchuk.

Addendum 

The Ministry of Social Policy reported that some internally displaced persons will not receive payments from February 1, 2024, so the Ministry has developed a draft resolution to extend the payment of assistance to IDPs who received it before August 1, 2023 and for whom the payment period ends at the end of January 2024.

To whom payments will be canceled:

-        All those who registered as IDPs before August 1 will receive payments only until February 1, 2024.

-        IDPs who applied for the payment and received their status after August 1 will receive the assistance for another six months. Then, depending on their property status, a decision will be made on reassignment for another six-month period.

-        those who stay abroad for more than 30 consecutive calendar days without justified reasons (business trips, internships, treatment or rehabilitation, caring for a sick child, rehabilitation of a child, etc. are considered justified);

-        who returned to the place of residence they left;

-        persons serving a sentence or convicted of collaborationism.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics

