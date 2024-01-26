Payments to IDPs should be optimized - Vereshchuk

Payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs) should be optimized, as these are the requirements of international partners. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Vereshchuk said that there are approximately 4.9 million people in Ukraine who are considered internally displaced. Of these, 2.5 million receive monthly payments.

"The number is changing. It has decreased somewhat because, in fact, by status or definition, people who have gone abroad and are living there are not IDPs, and the resolution has actually regulated this issue. As well as those people who have returned to their homes. They are not considered IDPs either, and that is why their number is slightly decreasing. But there are people who are leaving, and evacuations continue every day. Therefore, we realize that there is a problem," said Vereshchuk.

Vereshchuk explained that the changes in payments are related to a decrease in the budget's revenue side.

We are directly tied to the decisions of our partners. Our partners require us to constantly verify payments in order to reduce or optimize them. The point is that according to international standards, 2 years is enough time to adapt - said Vereshchuk.

According to her, in 2022, Ukraine allocated UAH 57 billion for IDP payments, and in 2023 this amount increased to UAH 73 billion.

Vereshchuk noted that in 2024, the money for IDP assistance is expected to reach UAH 57 billion again.

"The most vulnerable (categories of the population - ed.) should continue to receive payments, while those who have already adapted, for example, or have received housing, or have a high-paying job, there are such cases... That is, the approaches should be more fair," explained Vereshchuk.

Addendum

The Ministry of Social Policy reported that some internally displaced persons will not receive payments from February 1, 2024, so the Ministry has developed a draft resolution to extend the payment of assistance to IDPs who received it before August 1, 2023 and for whom the payment period ends at the end of January 2024.

To whom payments will be canceled:

- All those who registered as IDPs before August 1 will receive payments only until February 1, 2024.

- IDPs who applied for the payment and received their status after August 1 will receive the assistance for another six months. Then, depending on their property status, a decision will be made on reassignment for another six-month period.

- those who stay abroad for more than 30 consecutive calendar days without justified reasons (business trips, internships, treatment or rehabilitation, caring for a sick child, rehabilitation of a child, etc. are considered justified);

- who returned to the place of residence they left;

- persons serving a sentence or convicted of collaborationism.