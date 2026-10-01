Pavlohrad came under enemy attack: an administrative building was damaged, three people are in hospital

The Russian army attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region; an administrative building was damaged, and three people were hospitalized. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked Pavlohrad again. A fire broke out. An administrative building in the city center caught fire - Hanzha reported.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, an administrative building was damaged and fires broke out in Pavlohrad. Three people were hospitalized. A 67-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a minor girl and a woman were killed in a Russian airstrike, and a child was injured