Pavlohrad came under enemy attack: an administrative building was damaged, three people are in hospital
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. An administrative building was damaged, fires broke out, and three people were hospitalized.
The Russian army attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region; an administrative building was damaged, and three people were hospitalized. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
The enemy attacked Pavlohrad again. A fire broke out. An administrative building in the city center caught fire
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, an administrative building was damaged and fires broke out in Pavlohrad. Three people were hospitalized. A 67-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.
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