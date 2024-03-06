Patrol policemen detain woman with 3 packages of drugs in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a woman who was carrying 3 packages of suspected drugs. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, UNN reports.

Details

Police officers of the Obolonskyi district found and detained a woman who was carrying suspected drugs.

The patrol policemen detected suspicious behavior of the citizen and after checking her, found 3 rolls of prohibited substances.

In addition, she admitted to having another 200 grams of drugs at home.

The incident led to the detention of the offender and further investigative actions.

The information about the offender has already been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under the article on illegal possession of drugs without intent to sell.

