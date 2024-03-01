$41.340.03
24 "drug treatment rooms" were created: a large-scale drug trafficking network in Kyiv and Kharkiv was dismantled

Kyiv

 • 21976 views

In Kyiv and Kharkiv, law enforcement officers dismantled a drug trafficking network operating in 24 clandestine "drug treatment rooms" and a pharmacy, which sold over 10 kg of methadone under forged prescriptions worth over UAH 5 million.

24 "drug treatment rooms" were created: a large-scale drug trafficking network in Kyiv and Kharkiv was dismantled

Law enforcement officers eliminated a powerful drug trafficking network through a specially created pharmacy and 24 "drug treatment rooms" that operated in Kyiv and Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation. 

SBI officers detained members of a criminal organization that set up 24 "drug treatment rooms" in Kyiv and Kharkiv. In these rooms, doctors illegally issued medical prescriptions for methadone, which is used in substitution therapy for drug addicts. The drug was then obtained by members of the criminal organization and sold to drug addicts in their own pharmacies

- the SBI said in a statement.

It is noted that the network has been operating since 2020. During this time, more than 10 kg of methadone were sold, for which doctors issued more than 15 thousand illegal prescriptions.

Members of the organization received more than UAH 5 million from drug trafficking, the SBI said. 

During the searches, significant amounts of funds obtained from illegal activities and cars purchased with funds from illegal business were found, the agency added. 

Volyn border guards land drone with 22 kg of drugs worth UAH 13 million11.02.24, 15:28 • 35458 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
