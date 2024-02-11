Volyn border guards land drone with 22 kg of drugs worth UAH 13 million

Ukrainian border guards in the Volyn region shot down a drone with 22 kg of drugs. The value of the seized drugs is 13 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

On the outskirts of one of the border settlements in Volyn, border guards and SBU officers shot down a copter with two packages containing 22.5 kg of hashish, - the statement said.

Details

Authorized searches were conducted at the homes of three people involved in the illegal activity, and drones and other material evidence were found. Law enforcement officers seized the drone and the drug, as well as three cars used by the smugglers to carry out the illegal transaction.

The individuals were served with a notice of suspicion, and the court has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Recall

Kyiv police detained a group of five people involved in drug trafficking, including an organizer and four couriers. All of the detainees have been previously prosecuted for drug-related crimes and now face 9 to 12 years in prison.