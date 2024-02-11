ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Volyn border guards land drone with 22 kg of drugs worth UAH 13 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian border guards in the Volyn region shot down a drone carrying 22 kg of hashish worth 13 million hryvnias.

Ukrainian border guards in the Volyn region shot down a drone with 22 kg of drugs. The value of the seized drugs is 13 million hryvnias. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

On the outskirts of one of the border settlements in Volyn, border guards and SBU officers shot down a copter with two packages containing 22.5 kg of hashish,

- the statement said.

Details

Authorized searches were conducted at the homes of three people involved in the illegal activity, and drones and other material evidence were found. Law enforcement officers seized the drone and the drug, as well as three cars used by the smugglers to carry out the illegal transaction.

The individuals were served with a notice of suspicion, and the court has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

Recall

Kyiv police detained a group of five people involved in drug trafficking, including an organizer and four couriers. All of the detainees have been previously prosecuted for drug-related crimes and now face 9 to 12 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

