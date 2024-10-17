Passenger traffic at the border has decreased: up to 85 thousand people pass on weekdays - SBGS
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service reported a decrease in passenger traffic at the Ukrainian border. On weekdays, 80-85 thousand people cross the border in both directions, compared to 3 million in September and 4 million in the summer.
Passenger traffic at the border has decreased, and now 80-85 thousand people cross the border in both directions on weekdays, while in September this figure was about 3 million. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Passenger traffic has now decreased; in September, the number of border crossings fluctuated around 3 million, and there is no upward trend in passenger traffic. On weekdays, 80-85 thousand people cross the border in both directions, on weekends this figure can reach 100 thousand
According to him, 4 million people crossed the border in both directions in the summer.
In general, 50% of the total passenger traffic falls on the border with Poland, but there are no significant queues on this section
State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that there has been no significant increase in the number of people leaving Ukraine, particularly among young men.
