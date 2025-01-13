Passenger traffic across the Ukrainian border increased by 17% after the holidays

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 30288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142497 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124684 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132509 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168354 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110183 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161993 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104382 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113924 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 83975 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127256 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125825 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 80612 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 95209 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142497 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161993 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189855 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179145 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125825 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127256 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141918 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133649 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150924 views
Passenger traffic across the Ukrainian border increased by 17% after the holidays

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110957 views

From January 4 to January 10, 2025, 508 thousand people crossed the Ukrainian border, which is 16.9% more than the previous week. The largest flow was observed on January 4-5, when more than 105 thousand people crossed the border daily.

Passenger traffic across the Ukrainian border from January 4 to January 10, 2025, increased by 16.9% compared to the previous week - up to 508 thousand people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, this is primarily due to the weekend of January 4-5 before school resumed, when the flow reached 105-107 thousand people per day, compared to 26 thousand on the first day of the year.

The number of outbound crossings increased from 273 thousand to 302 thousand, while the number of inbound crossings increased from 235 thousand to 292 thousand

- the post says.

It is noted that the number of vehicles that crossed the checkpoints also increased from 93 thousand to 117 thousand over the week, while the flow of vehicles with humanitarian cargo increased from 418 to 442.

According to the State Border Guard Service, as of 09:00 on January 12, 2025, the largest concentration of vehicles leaving Ukraine was on the border with Slovakia:

Uzhhorod PE has 25 passenger cars,

Malyi Berezny has 15 cars.

While at all other borders, there were only small queues at Kosyno and Tysa checkpoints on the border with Hungary - 10 and 6 cars, and Ustyluh checkpoint on the border with Poland - 10 cars.

The total number of people crossing the border during the New Year's week is higher than last year's: 278,000 people left Ukraine and 229,000 entered during the same seven days, with a traffic of 100,000 cars. Last year, passenger traffic increased by 6.7% during this week, while it dropped by 14.8% the following week.

Recall

On Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, 68 thousand people crossed the border, which is significantly less than in previous days. Border guards noted the highest dynamics of passenger traffic during martial law during the New Year holidays.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyOur people abroad
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

