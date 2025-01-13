Passenger traffic across the Ukrainian border increased by 17% after the holidays

Passenger traffic across the Ukrainian border from January 4 to January 10, 2025, increased by 16.9% compared to the previous week - up to 508 thousand people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the State Border Guard Service.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, this is primarily due to the weekend of January 4-5 before school resumed, when the flow reached 105-107 thousand people per day, compared to 26 thousand on the first day of the year.

The number of outbound crossings increased from 273 thousand to 302 thousand, while the number of inbound crossings increased from 235 thousand to 292 thousand - the post says.

It is noted that the number of vehicles that crossed the checkpoints also increased from 93 thousand to 117 thousand over the week, while the flow of vehicles with humanitarian cargo increased from 418 to 442.

According to the State Border Guard Service, as of 09:00 on January 12, 2025, the largest concentration of vehicles leaving Ukraine was on the border with Slovakia:

Uzhhorod PE has 25 passenger cars,

Malyi Berezny has 15 cars.

While at all other borders, there were only small queues at Kosyno and Tysa checkpoints on the border with Hungary - 10 and 6 cars, and Ustyluh checkpoint on the border with Poland - 10 cars.

The total number of people crossing the border during the New Year's week is higher than last year's: 278,000 people left Ukraine and 229,000 entered during the same seven days, with a traffic of 100,000 cars. Last year, passenger traffic increased by 6.7% during this week, while it dropped by 14.8% the following week.

Recall

On Christmas Day, December 25, 2024, 68 thousand people crossed the border, which is significantly less than in previous days. Border guards noted the highest dynamics of passenger traffic during martial law during the New Year holidays.