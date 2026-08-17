Parts of 5 regions without power due to Russian attacks, with situation most difficult in Kherson region

Part of 5 regions are without power due to Russian attacks, with the most difficult situation in Kherson region; no scheduled outages are expected across the country today, but consumption is rising and people should conserve energy, the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy facilities, some consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"The most difficult situation is in Kherson region. Due to damage to energy facilities as a result of enemy attacks, the largest number of consumers here is without power," the ministry noted.

As stated, restoration work is ongoing wherever the security situation permits. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible.

"No restrictions are expected to be imposed today. It is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours—from 10:00 to 16:00. We ask consumers, where possible, to use electricity sparingly during the evening hours—from 18:00 to 22:00," the Ministry of Energy stressed.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. Today, August 17, as of 09:30, it was 6% higher than at the same time on the previous working day—Friday, August 14. The reason for the changes is a noticeable increase in air temperatures in most regions of Ukraine compared with the end of last week. Yesterday, August 16, the daily consumption peak was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the peak of the previous Sunday—August 9.

Russia is preparing a large-scale strike campaign against Kyiv’s energy system by August 24 — ISW