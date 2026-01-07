A partisan of the "ATESH" movement destroyed a communication tower in Russia's Kursk, striking at the military and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the movement's Telegram channel, informs UNN.

It is noted that the agent carried out a successful sabotage, destroying an important communication tower. The target was a key communication hub actively used by numerous military and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation stationed in the city. At the same time, the destruction of this communication tower instantly disrupted communication between such key facilities as: the 27th RCBZ brigade (military unit 11262), the FSB of Russia department for the Kursk region, the FSIN department for the Kursk region, and many other military facilities.

This operation is a direct blow to the regime's internal infrastructure, showing that resistance can be everywhere. Disrupting communication between key military units and administrations in the border region complicates the coordination of the occupation forces' actions. - the message says.

In late December, agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" burned down a communication tower in Novosibirsk, which provided control and communication for units of the Russian army. This facility was also used to intercept civilian and military communications.

Sabotage near Berdiansk: ATESH destroyed the occupiers' technical communication hub