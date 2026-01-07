Partisans destroyed a communication tower in Kursk, striking at the military and security forces of the Russian Federation

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 12530 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 24959 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 95399 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 152524 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 64390 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 80090 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 62245 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 83930 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 159076 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 63738 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.3m/s
92%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US to hold separate meeting with Ukrainian delegation today - WitkoffJanuary 6, 07:28 PM • 4268 views
Germany may deploy its contingent to a NATO country bordering Ukraine – MerzJanuary 6, 07:37 PM • 4786 views
When developing security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump relies on conversations with Putin - KushnerJanuary 6, 07:38 PM • 3966 views
G7 Foreign Ministers to hold conference call today on Venezuela and UkraineJanuary 6, 07:53 PM • 9184 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspection11:35 PM • 5440 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 36962 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 74162 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 159076 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 102410 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 159776 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 18459 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 38872 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 82627 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 75072 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 69935 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Partisans destroyed a communication tower in Kursk, striking at the military and security forces of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

An agent of the ATESH movement destroyed a communication tower in Kursk, Russia, striking at the military and security forces of the Russian Federation. This operation is a direct blow to the enemy's internal infrastructure.

Partisans destroyed a communication tower in Kursk, striking at the military and security forces of the Russian Federation

A partisan of the "ATESH" movement destroyed a communication tower in Russia's Kursk, striking at the military and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the movement's Telegram channel, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the agent carried out a successful sabotage, destroying an important communication tower. The target was a key communication hub actively used by numerous military and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation stationed in the city. At the same time, the destruction of this communication tower instantly disrupted communication between such key facilities as: the 27th RCBZ brigade (military unit 11262), the FSB of Russia department for the Kursk region, the FSIN department for the Kursk region, and many other military facilities.

This operation is a direct blow to the regime's internal infrastructure, showing that resistance can be everywhere. Disrupting communication between key military units and administrations in the border region complicates the coordination of the occupation forces' actions.

- the message says.

Recall

In late December, agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" burned down a communication tower in Novosibirsk, which provided control and communication for units of the Russian army. This facility was also used to intercept civilian and military communications.

Sabotage near Berdiansk: ATESH destroyed the occupiers' technical communication hub27.12.25, 09:27 • 3701 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kursk