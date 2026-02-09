Participant in surrogacy scheme extradited from Germany to face trial in Kyiv

An indictment has been sent to court against a Kharkiv resident, who was extradited from Germany and is accused of participating in a criminal organization that recruited women for commercial surrogacy in violation of the law. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the woman worked as an administrator of a medical clinic and participated in recruiting future surrogate mothers, mainly from the Kharkiv region. The women were misled, assured that they would give birth to children for childless married couples, and their role was limited only to gestation and childbirth.

In fact, only after becoming pregnant did the surrogate mothers learn that they were carrying children for foreigners, including same-sex couples, which contradicts the requirements of Ukrainian legislation. After childbirth, the women were forced to register the newborns in their own name and give consent for the child to be taken abroad by the so-called foreign father. In case of refusal, they were threatened with non-payment of remuneration.

The accused's actions are qualified under articles on participation in a criminal organization, human trafficking, and committing a crime by an organized group. In December 2025, she was extradited from Germany, after which the case materials were sent to court.

The prosecutor's office also reported that the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv is already hearing the case against one of the organizers and two participants of this criminal organization. Three more suspects are on the international wanted list, and four other participants have already received guilty verdicts from the courts.

It should be recalled that in the Kyiv region, a foster mother of a family-type orphanage is suspected of abusing five children, restricting their access to food, water, and medical care. The affected children have been placed in a new orphanage, and the foster mother faces up to 15 years in prison.