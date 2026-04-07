Participant in 'bookmaker' scheme extradited to Ukraine, 19th extradition since beginning of year - Prosecutor General

Another participant in the fraudulent "bookmaking" scheme from Kryvyi Rih has been extradited to Ukraine, making it the 19th extradition since the beginning of the year, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Extradition is about the inevitability of punishment. If a person flees abroad, it does not mean that they have escaped responsibility. Recently, another participant in the fraudulent "bookmaking" scheme from Kryvyi Rih was extradited to Ukraine. - Kravchenko wrote.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, in 2023, the suspect was part of an organized group that systematically defrauded citizens under the guise of a bookmaking company. "Through fake Instagram accounts demonstrating luxury, people were convinced to place non-existent bets, 'confirmed winnings,' and extorted additional funds – after which they disappeared," he said.

"The man was hiding from the investigation, was declared nationally and internationally wanted by Interpol. In August 2025, he was detained in Germany and, at the request of the prosecutor's office, was recently extradited to Ukraine. He is currently in custody," Kravchenko reported.

He is accused of participating in fraud committed by an organized group using computer technology (Part 2 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Indictments against eight of his former colleagues are already in court. Their property has been seized.

Since the beginning of 2026, the prosecutor's office has ensured the extradition of 19 people to Ukraine: 8 from Poland, 6 from Germany, 2 from the Czech Republic, and one each from Spain, Latvia, and Belgium. The inevitability of punishment is not a slogan. It is a reality that works even thousands of kilometers away. Justice has no borders, and everyone who tries to hide behind them must realize this. We continue to work - Kravchenko noted.

Criminal kingpin extradited to Ukraine: faces up to 10 years in prison

Addition

In April 2024, prosecutors sent an indictment to court against the organizer and seven members of a criminal organization for large-scale fraud (Parts 2, 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 190, Parts 1, 2 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation established that the accused developed a scheme for fraudulently seizing citizens' funds.

According to the prosecutor's office, they equipped an office in the center of Kryvyi Rih with office equipment and hired 40 operators. Call center representatives created fake accounts on a popular social network, where they showed a luxurious life and high material income of the bookmaking company's clients.

The fraudsters offered interested parties to place online bets. After winning, they convinced the victims to make additional contributions to increase profits. Subsequently, the accused stopped correspondence and transferred the money to controlled bank accounts.

More than 20 victims have been identified throughout Ukraine, including military personnel and volunteers.