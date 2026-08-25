Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: where it will be visible and what is known about the phenomenon

During the night of August 28, a deep partial lunar eclipse will occur, during which more than 96% of the Moon’s surface will be covered by Earth’s shadow. The phenomenon will peak at 07:12 Kyiv time; however, it will not be possible to observe it in its entirety in Ukraine because the Moon will set below the horizon, UNN writes.

Partial lunar eclipse on August 28: what will happen

On August 27–28, a very deep partial lunar eclipse will be visible from Europe, Africa, North and South America, during which slightly more than 96% of the Moon’s surface will be covered by Earth’s shadow.

Lunar eclipses occur when Earth comes between the Sun and the full Moon. During this phenomenon, the Moon passes through the dark part of Earth’s shadow—the dark central part of its shadow.

A total solar eclipse, which occurs once every 400 years, was seen in Europe

Where the lunar eclipse will be visible

More than a billion people around the world will be able to see the maximum eclipse phase, which will occur at 04:12 Greenwich Mean Time, or 07:12 Kyiv time.

In Europe and western Africa, the event’s peak will occur around dawn on August 28, so the Moon will be setting below the horizon right during the peak phase. Statistically, the best chances of clear, cloudless skies will be in the western U.S. states, northern Chile, and inland areas of Brazil.

The event taking place on August 27–28, 2026, will be the first deep partial lunar eclipse worldwide since September 18, 2024, and the last until January 11–12, 2028 (when only 2.4% of the Moon will be covered by Earth’s shadow).

During the August 2026 eclipse, the Sturgeon Full Moon will rise and later that night enter Earth’s shadow. At that moment, the full Moon will grow dimmer, and when the partial eclipse reaches its peak, it will take on a slightly reddish-orange hue.

However, it will not be a true "blood moon," since a total eclipse phase will not occur at any point—when the entire surface of the Moon is covered by Earth’s shadow. The eclipse—including both the penumbral phase (when the Moon enters Earth’s diffuse outer shadow) and the partial eclipse phase—will last 5 hours and 38 minutes.

A nearly total lunar eclipse is expected next week