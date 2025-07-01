Part of the residents in 4 regions are without electricity due to bad weather, consumption is decreasing - Ukrenergo

Bad weather de-energized 103 settlements in four regions, electricity consumption shows a downward trend, but it is worth using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Consequences of bad weather

Due to unfavorable weather conditions (rain, thunderstorm and strong gusts of wind) - as of morning, 103 settlements in four regions were completely or partially de-energized.

Oblenergo brigades are already carrying out emergency restoration work on damaged lines to supply all subscribers as soon as possible, the company noted.

Consumption

Electricity consumption, as indicated, shows a downward trend. Today, July 1, as of 9:30, it was 3.2% lower than the previous day. "The reason for such changes is the establishment of clear and cool weather in most regions of Ukraine. This leads to the efficient operation of household solar power plants and at the same time does not encourage consumers to use air conditioners," the NEC explained.

Yesterday, June 30, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 1.2% lower than the peak of the previous working day.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency restoration work at energy facilities is ongoing.

"Today, there is still a need to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most productive operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

