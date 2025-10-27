Part of Sumy left without electricity after Russian attack

Part of the Sumy community was left without electricity as a result of attacks by Russian troops, including part of Sumy, the city's water utility is on backup power sources, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, and Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy MVA, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Due to enemy attacks, part of the Sumy community is temporarily without electricity - Hryhorov wrote.

As a result of the night enemy attack, some residents of Sumy remain without electricity. The water utility is operating on backup power sources - Kryvosheienko clarified.

According to the head of the OVA, all necessary services are already working to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

