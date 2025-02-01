Part of a Russian missile crashes in Lipetsk region, leaving hundreds of homes without power

A part of a Russian missile fell in the Lipetsk region during a massive attack on Ukraine. The explosion left 540 houses without electricity. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

"An explosion in the Lipetsk region left 540 homes without power. Local authorities claim that the explosion was caused by a fallen missile system stage," Russian media wrote.

It is noted that on the morning of February 1, residents of a village in the Yelets district heard a loud rumble, after which the power, water and even mobile communication disappeared in their homes. In the field, the locals saw a huge crater and thought it was an enemy missile or a UAV. Later, the press service of the regional government reported that the power supply was disrupted after the spent stage of an aircraft missile system fell.

No one was killed or injured. Power engineers are restoring power supply.

Recall

Russia launched a combined strike against Ukraine, firing 165 air targets of various types, shooting down 56 drones and some missiles, and 61 unmanned aerial vehicles.