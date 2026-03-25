Parliament summoned the head of the National Bank, Pyshnyi, in the 'Horokhovsky case' - what they want to hear from him

The Verkhovna Rada has summoned the Head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, to report on the scandal surrounding the disclosure of a client's personal data, which erupted around "Monobank." This was reported by UNN.

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At the plenary session on March 25, people's deputies supported the corresponding proposal by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko from the European Solidarity party with 150 votes "for." Pyshnyi is expected to appear in parliament on Thursday, March 26.

The scandal surrounding "Monobank" and Oleh Horokhovskyi: what you need to know

On March 9, the co-founder of the fintech company Monobank published a post on his personal Threads social media page. It was dedicated to a situation that occurred with one of Monobank's clients.

The girl, who had moved to Slovenia, had her bank card blocked. She contacted the bank's support, where she was told to undergo video verification. The client took a picture against a wall where a flag resembling the Russian tricolor was hanging. This fact seemed sufficient to the support service operator to refuse the girl service.

Horokhovskyi illustrated his post with a photo of the client that she had taken for verification, and criticized the Ukrainian woman not only for her alleged allegiance to Russia but also for her appearance.

The client contacted video verification with a question about why her account was blocked. They said it was because her head was unwashed. - Horokhovskyi wrote.

The "Monobank" client herself responded to him. The Ukrainian woman was outraged by the disclosure of her personal data; she explained that the flag on the wall was Slovenian, not Russian; and also noted that her stepfather is a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and neither she nor her relatives have any connection to the aggressor state.

This person, without understanding the situation, allowed himself to expose me to public view. I do not support the aggressor country in any way. My whole family is fighting. I was born in Ukraine and I love it. - the bank client wrote.

After this, Monobank and Horokhovskyi personally faced a barrage of criticism from Ukrainians. People reproached the fintech co-founder for disclosing banking secrets, violating banking service rules, and body-shaming.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko expressed himself particularly harshly on this topic, later initiating the summoning of the Head of the National Bank to parliament to provide explanations in the "Horokhovskyi case."

Regarding Horokhovskyi and the publication of the girl's photograph. Bankers appeared who disregarded banking secrecy, respect for people, and the state. I strongly advise Mr. Horokhovskyi to publicly apologize and return the bank's communications to collecting lemons. The National Police and the NBU must react immediately to this situation. If not, we will use the parliamentary powers I have. - the MP wrote on his Telegram channel.

Horokhovskyi, in turn, remained steadfast in his convictions. In a new post, the financier noted:

I see posts from some "concerned" citizens regarding the protection of personal data in the photo with the flag. My answer: supporters of the "Russian world" in Ukraine will have no personal data protection. After 12 years of war, we cannot guarantee any data protection for collaborators. If you love Russia, stay far away from us. - the post reads.

It should be noted that after this, Ukrainians indeed began to refuse service at "Monobank." Some did so out of ideological convictions, but most were concerned about the security of their personal data.

Conclusions made, those who are disappointed - I apologize: Horokhovsky reacted to the scandal with the client's verification and the "tricolor"