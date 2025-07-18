Parliament awaits program of activity of new government - Kornienko

The Verkhovna Rada is awaiting the program of activities of the newly elected Cabinet of Ministers, which may happen in the near future. This was stated by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniienko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

I think that the last couple of years… this is what the government and parliament are today, which are pro-Ukrainian today. It is clear that certain capabilities of certain ministers, certain candidates are taken into account. This is a Ukrainian government, a pro-Ukrainian one. We are waiting for its program of action for each ministry. Yulia Anatoliivna emphasized today that this will happen in the near future. And we will probably try to adopt the government's program of action, which has not happened for a long time in Ukrainian political history. - said Korniienko.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers, proposed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. New ministers have been appointed, including Oleksiy Kuleba, Taras Kachka, and others.