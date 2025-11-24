Parents face up to five years in prison over the death of their 2-month-old son

In Sumy Oblast, the parents of a two-month-old infant will face trial for his death; they face up to 5 years in prison, the National Police in the region reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

The court received an "indictment in criminal proceedings against the parents, whose improper performance of duties led to the death of their two-month-old baby." The case was handled by investigators from the Konotop district.

During the investigation, it was established that "the newborn boy, who was born on April 21, 2024, did not receive proper care and adequate nutrition from his parents." "Because of this, the child experienced a sharp decrease in weight, developmental delay, and other signs of exhaustion. Moreover, when the boy fell ill, the parents did not seek medical help in time, and therefore, on July 15, 2024, the child died from a viral infection of unknown etiology," the police reported.

According to experts, "there is a causal link between the mother's and father's failure to fulfill their duties and the child's death." "Because timely medical attention with appropriate treatment would have allowed for the suspension of the development of dystrophic changes in the body, improved the immune system, and affected the severity of infectious diseases," the police stated.

Currently, the investigation in the case has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court. For the committed act, the couple faces up to 5 years of imprisonment in accordance with the sanction of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (malicious non-fulfillment of duties for the care of a child or a person for whom guardianship or custody has been established).

