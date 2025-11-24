$42.270.11
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5742 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 6884 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 7118 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 6994 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 6242 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 9108 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 10849 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10341 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 8872 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Parents face up to five years in prison over the death of their 2-month-old son

Kyiv • UNN

 546 views

Police have completed the investigation into the death of a two-month-old child in Sumy Oblast. The parents are accused of improper care, which led to the baby's death from a viral infection.

Parents face up to five years in prison over the death of their 2-month-old son

In Sumy Oblast, the parents of a two-month-old infant will face trial for his death; they face up to 5 years in prison, the National Police in the region reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

The court received an "indictment in criminal proceedings against the parents, whose improper performance of duties led to the death of their two-month-old baby." The case was handled by investigators from the Konotop district.

During the investigation, it was established that "the newborn boy, who was born on April 21, 2024, did not receive proper care and adequate nutrition from his parents." "Because of this, the child experienced a sharp decrease in weight, developmental delay, and other signs of exhaustion. Moreover, when the boy fell ill, the parents did not seek medical help in time, and therefore, on July 15, 2024, the child died from a viral infection of unknown etiology," the police reported.

According to experts, "there is a causal link between the mother's and father's failure to fulfill their duties and the child's death." "Because timely medical attention with appropriate treatment would have allowed for the suspension of the development of dystrophic changes in the body, improved the immune system, and affected the severity of infectious diseases," the police stated.

Currently, the investigation in the case has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court. For the committed act, the couple faces up to 5 years of imprisonment in accordance with the sanction of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (malicious non-fulfillment of duties for the care of a child or a person for whom guardianship or custody has been established).

Julia Shramko

