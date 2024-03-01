$41.340.03
"Parental Happiness": NBU puts a commemorative coin into circulation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26183 views

The NBU has issued a new commemorative 5-hryvnia coin depicting parents' hands holding a child as a symbol of family love and trust.

"Parental Happiness": NBU puts a commemorative coin into circulation

On Friday, March 1, the National Bank of Ukraine put into circulation a new commemorative coin "Parental Happiness". This was reported by the press service of the NBU, UNN reports .

The obverse features a composition: parental hands gently holding the baby's legs as a symbol of trust, protection, and love that unites the family. The reverse depicts a child sleeping peacefully on soft clouds among toys (printed in color). Above the baby is a rattle that shines against the night sky and gives carefree dreams, a sense of peace and comfort,

- the statement said.

Details

The commemorative coin "Parental Happiness" is made of nickel silver and has a face value of 5 hryvnias. The mintage of the coin is up to 100,000 pieces (in souvenir packaging).

The NBU noted that starting from March 7, 2024, the coins will be sold in the NBU's online store and distributor banks (JSC JSB UKRGASBANK, JSC JSB RADABANK, JSC TASKOMBANK, JSC CB PrivatBank).

In total, the NBU plans to sell 25,000 commemorative coins through its online store, including 15,000 on the first day of sale.

Recall

On Valentine's Day, February 14, the National Bank of Ukraine introduced a commemorative coin "Love" with a face value of 5 hryvnias.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
National Bank of Ukraine
