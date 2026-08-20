Pakistan protested to the United States over the ambassador's statement in New Delhi that Jammu and Kashmir is part of India

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the statement by the U.S. ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, that the territory of the Jammu and Kashmir regions is an "integral part of India." Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also summoned the U.S. chargé d'affaires in Islamabad, Natalie Baker, to lodge an official complaint, reports Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Gor made the statement during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir, which is administered by India. On Wednesday, he was in Srinagar, and the comments came after a meeting with the chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah.

Context

The conflict between India and Pakistan over the Jammu and Kashmir region has continued since the late 1940s, when both countries gained independence from Great Britain. Both states claim the Jammu and Kashmir region in the Himalayas as their territory, while administering separate parts of it.

Since 1947, India and Pakistan have engaged in a series of wars and armed conflicts.

We remind you

In June 2025, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire without U.S. mediation.