Oxford and Cambridge fall out of top three university rankings for first time in 32 years - The Times

Exclusive
11:23 AM • 2726 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
10:27 AM • 11693 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 24558 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 41188 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 41445 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 63277 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43605 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51501 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 77396 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29360 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 2726 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 41188 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 52060 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 77396 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 56463 views
Oxford and Cambridge fall out of top three university rankings for first time in 32 years - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

In the annual Good University Guide, Oxford and Cambridge did not make it into the top three. The London School of Economics retained first place, and Durham University rose to third, earning the title of "University of the Year 2026."

Oxford and Cambridge fall out of top three university rankings for first time in 32 years - The Times

In the annual Good University Guide ranking by The Times and The Sunday Times, Oxford and Cambridge failed to make it into the top three for the first time in 32 years. The London School of Economics (LSE) held onto first place for the second consecutive year, the University of St Andrews remained in second, and Durham University rose from fifth to third place. This was reported in a material by The Times, writes UNN.

Details

Cambridge retained its fourth position, while Oxford, which was third last year, shared fourth place this time. Despite this, both universities maintained leading positions in a number of specialized areas: Cambridge topped 14 subject tables – the most among all institutions, and Oxford was named "medical university of the year."

Education Budget 2026: Lisovyi revealed how much funds are allocated for teachers' salaries and school safety19.09.25, 12:25 • 1272 views

Durham University, which significantly improved its performance, received several accolades. It was named "University of the Year 2026" and ranked second in the country for graduate employment, trailing only Imperial College London.

In a highly competitive top ten, Durham has moved up two places in a year, which is a significant achievement.

- said Helen Davies, editor of the Good University Guide, emphasizing Durham University's significant progress.

She also highlighted that the university stands out for its teaching quality, academic results, and positive student experience.

Its excellent academic performance this year has been enhanced by improvements in teaching quality and student experience. Durham also won the 'University of the Year' award in the North and North East and ranked second among universities of the year for graduate prospects.

- said Davies.

According to her, British higher education institutions are currently trying to meet modern challenges by opening new specialties in electronics, robotics, artificial intelligence, and public policy.

As a diverse global community, we are making progress in attracting more students from underrepresented groups, including from our city and region 

- said Professor Karen O'Brien, Vice-Chancellor of Durham University.

The ranking also recognized other universities: Manchester Metropolitan was named "Modern University of the Year," Reading University received an award for scholarships and grants, and Imperial College London was recognized as the best for graduate employment.

All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko11.09.25, 04:44 • 22550 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldEducation