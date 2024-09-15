Over the day, the enemy lost 1170 troops and significant equipment

Over the past day, the enemy has lost 1170 soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 15.09.24:

- Personnel: 633800 (+1170).

- Tanks: 8680 (+6).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17063 (+20).

- Artillery systems: 18109 (+23).

- RSVP: 1186.

- Air defense systems: 947 (+1).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 15234 (+85).

- Cruise missiles: 2592 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24684 (+53).

- Special equipment: 3084.

