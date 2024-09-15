Over the day, the enemy lost 1170 troops and significant equipment
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported enemy losses over the past day: 1170 soldiers, 6 tanks, 20 armored personnel carriers and other equipment. The total losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the war have reached 63,3800 people.
Details
Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 15.09.24:
- Personnel: 633800 (+1170).
- Tanks: 8680 (+6).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17063 (+20).
- Artillery systems: 18109 (+23).
- RSVP: 1186.
- Air defense systems: 947 (+1).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 15234 (+85).
- Cruise missiles: 2592 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24684 (+53).
- Special equipment: 3084.
