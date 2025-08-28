Over half of water supply facilities in Ukraine violate sanitary standards - State Food and Consumer Service

In Ukraine, a significant portion of drinking water sources do not meet sanitary requirements. According to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, in the first half of 2025, specialists inspected 967 enterprises and 7,715 water supply facilities and found violations at 5,328 facilities, which is about 69%. This was reported by the service, writes UNN.

To ensure a stable sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection conducts monitoring inspections of water supply facilities, studies the quality and safety of drinking water supplied to the population. Commission inspections of water supply and sewerage facilities have also been initiated with the participation of representatives of local self-government bodies to improve the condition of systems and increase their safety level. — noted Andriy Kreitor, Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

More than 45,000 water supply facilities are on the balance sheet of state bodies and enterprises, including centralized and non-centralized sources, such as wells, pump rooms, water dispensing points, and spring boxes. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection also supervises almost 1,400 sewerage facilities, ten of which were found to have sanitary violations.

This year, laboratories checked over 700,000 water samples, of which almost 24,000 did not meet the requirements of sanitary legislation. Most often, problems concern centralized water supply.

As a result of the inspections, more than 3,000 orders and recommendations for eliminating violations were issued, one fine was imposed, and one case was transferred to law enforcement agencies. Some of the orders have already been executed.

Drinking water is subject to constant quality and safety control by both enterprises and laboratories of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to minimize risks to public health.

The agency's leadership emphasizes that the quality of drinking water remains critically important for people's health, and supervision of water supply facilities continues, despite the difficulties of wartime.

