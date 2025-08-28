Over half of water supply facilities in Ukraine violate sanitary standards - State Food and Consumer Service

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 7340 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 21499 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 14141 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 28971 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 73591 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 100317 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 93651 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 112556 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 81545 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81448 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
38%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 83839 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: already 12 dead, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 51523 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 58826 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 112399 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 48163 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 10298 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 21444 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 154752 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 157259 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 239139 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 102529 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 133855 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 135447 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 129380 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 161191 views
Actual
The New York Times
COVID-19
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury

Over half of water supply facilities in Ukraine violate sanitary standards - State Food and Consumer Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The State Food and Consumer Service found violations of sanitary standards at 5,328 water supply facilities out of 7,715 inspected in the first half of 2025. About 24,000 out of more than 700,000 water samples did not meet the requirements.

Over half of water supply facilities in Ukraine violate sanitary standards - State Food and Consumer Service

In Ukraine, a significant portion of drinking water sources do not meet sanitary requirements. According to the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, in the first half of 2025, specialists inspected 967 enterprises and 7,715 water supply facilities and found violations at 5,328 facilities, which is about 69%. This was reported by the service, writes UNN.

Details

To ensure a stable sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection conducts monitoring inspections of water supply facilities, studies the quality and safety of drinking water supplied to the population. Commission inspections of water supply and sewerage facilities have also been initiated with the participation of representatives of local self-government bodies to improve the condition of systems and increase their safety level.

— noted Andriy Kreitor, Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

More than 45,000 water supply facilities are on the balance sheet of state bodies and enterprises, including centralized and non-centralized sources, such as wells, pump rooms, water dispensing points, and spring boxes. The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection also supervises almost 1,400 sewerage facilities, ten of which were found to have sanitary violations.

This year, laboratories checked over 700,000 water samples, of which almost 24,000 did not meet the requirements of sanitary legislation. Most often, problems concern centralized water supply.

"Waiting 5 hours to collect a couple of liters": Mariupol faces critical water shortage8/11/25, 10:46 AM • 12363 views

As a result of the inspections, more than 3,000 orders and recommendations for eliminating violations were issued, one fine was imposed, and one case was transferred to law enforcement agencies. Some of the orders have already been executed.

Drinking water is subject to constant quality and safety control by both enterprises and laboratories of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to minimize risks to public health.

The agency's leadership emphasizes that the quality of drinking water remains critically important for people's health, and supervision of water supply facilities continues, despite the difficulties of wartime.

Up to a quarter of beach water samples do not meet standards: where you can and cannot swim8/9/25, 2:28 PM • 8167 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyHealth
Ukraine