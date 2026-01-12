Over fifty trains are delayed, two of them by more than 4 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

55 trains are delayed en route, with an average delay time of 2 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday, writes UNN.

For the current day, a number of trains are deviating from the schedule. The average delay time is 2 hours. - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The specialized UZ website on train delays indicates that 55 trains are delayed en route, two of them for more than 4 hours.

"We are doing everything possible to deliver passengers as quickly and safely as possible. (...) During forced delays, access to paid waiting rooms at stations is free for passengers with tickets," UZ noted.

