US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 9402 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 18032 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 20379 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 30826 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 37875 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 33958 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 31854 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 61670 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 39686 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Over fifty trains are delayed, two of them by more than 4 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a delay of 55 trains, with an average delay time of 2 hours. Two trains are delayed by more than 4 hours; access to paid waiting lounges is free for passengers with tickets.

Over fifty trains are delayed, two of them by more than 4 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia

55 trains are delayed en route, with an average delay time of 2 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Monday, writes UNN.

For the current day, a number of trains are deviating from the schedule. The average delay time is 2 hours.

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

The specialized UZ website on train delays indicates that 55 trains are delayed en route, two of them for more than 4 hours.

"We are doing everything possible to deliver passengers as quickly and safely as possible. (...) During forced delays, access to paid waiting rooms at stations is free for passengers with tickets," UZ noted.

Atmospheric front from Black Sea brought bad weather to three regions, but no prolonged traffic jams recorded, main roads are passable - Ministry of Development12.01.26, 10:20 • 1546 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukrainian Railways