Atmospheric front from Black Sea brought bad weather to three regions, but no prolonged traffic jams recorded, main roads are passable - Ministry of Development

An atmospheric front from the Black Sea brought bad weather to three regions, with up to 10 cm of snow falling in some places, but no prolonged traffic jams were recorded, and the main roads across the country are passable, the Ministry of Development reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"On January 11, an atmospheric front from the Black Sea caused a deterioration of weather conditions in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. During the day, up to 10 cm of snow fell in some places, and snowdrifts formed due to gusty south wind," the report says.

Road workers, as indicated, promptly worked on state roads - no prolonged traffic jams were recorded. "In most regions where it has been snowing for the past five days, the road surface remains snowy in places and treated with anti-icing materials," the ministry said.

Snow removal work is ongoing around the clock on state roads, according to the report.

"Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured," the Ministry of Development reported.

According to the report, light snow is observed on all mountain pass sections of roads. Roads are snowy in places. Air temperature is from -12 to -8 °C.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, frosty weather without precipitation will persist in Ukraine today, with only light snow possible in the western regions. Icy conditions are expected on roads in some places.

"We urge drivers to be careful behind the wheel, observe traffic rules, reduce speed on slippery sections, and maintain a safe distance," the Ministry of Development emphasized.

