Atmospheric front from Black Sea brought bad weather to three regions, but no prolonged traffic jams recorded, main roads are passable - Ministry of Development

The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 22588 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 31345 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 29583 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 29090 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 53235 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 36985 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 35197 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 45087 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 71308 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 14554 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhotoJanuary 12, 12:00 AM • 12942 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 13825 views
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption schemeJanuary 12, 02:10 AM • 9256 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in Crimea05:52 AM • 5100 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 658 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 53235 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 113202 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 139492 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 108327 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 13996 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 14720 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 24713 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 27250 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 83171 views
Atmospheric front from Black Sea brought bad weather to three regions, but no prolonged traffic jams recorded, main roads are passable - Ministry of Development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

An atmospheric front from the Black Sea caused difficult weather conditions in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, where up to 10 cm of snow fell. State roads are passable, no prolonged traffic jams have been recorded.

Atmospheric front from Black Sea brought bad weather to three regions, but no prolonged traffic jams recorded, main roads are passable - Ministry of Development

An atmospheric front from the Black Sea brought bad weather to three regions, with up to 10 cm of snow falling in some places, but no prolonged traffic jams were recorded, and the main roads across the country are passable, the Ministry of Development reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"On January 11, an atmospheric front from the Black Sea caused a deterioration of weather conditions in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. During the day, up to 10 cm of snow fell in some places, and snowdrifts formed due to gusty south wind," the report says.

Road workers, as indicated, promptly worked on state roads - no prolonged traffic jams were recorded. "In most regions where it has been snowing for the past five days, the road surface remains snowy in places and treated with anti-icing materials," the ministry said.

Snow removal work is ongoing around the clock on state roads, according to the report.

"Passage on all sections of state roads is ensured," the Ministry of Development reported.

According to the report, light snow is observed on all mountain pass sections of roads. Roads are snowy in places. Air temperature is from -12 to -8 °C.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, frosty weather without precipitation will persist in Ukraine today, with only light snow possible in the western regions. Icy conditions are expected on roads in some places.

"We urge drivers to be careful behind the wheel, observe traffic rules, reduce speed on slippery sections, and maintain a safe distance," the Ministry of Development emphasized.

Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regions11.01.26, 22:01 • 9810 views

Julia Shramko

