Over a third of battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff map

02:51 PM • 430 views
The first day of talks in Abu Dhabi has concluded, they will continue on Thursday - Axios
02:49 PM • 888 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media
10:29 AM • 12724 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 21025 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 16985 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 20762 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34717 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49830 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39830 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36979 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 21184 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 33471 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 21080 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 38927 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 17860 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 18144 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 54665 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 56084 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 95018 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 103363 views
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 1028 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 25358 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 25069 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 27720 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 34370 views
Over a third of battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4236 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 153 combat engagements over the past day, more than a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy launched two missile strikes with 72 missiles and 38 air strikes with 148 guided aerial bombs.

Over a third of battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff map

More than a third of the 153 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 4, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 153 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 72 missiles, 38 air strikes, dropping 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7887 kamikaze drones and carried out 3911 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 46 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Dolyna, Zelena Dolyna, Dnipropetrovsk region; Kosivtseve, Yehorivka, Luhivske, Verkhnia Tersa, Liubetske, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel, nine enemy EW and air defense systems, one air defense system, and four command posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our defenders repelled 2 attacks over the past day, the enemy carried out six air strikes using 12 KABs, 106 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Prylipka and Maryine.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of Zarichne, Stavky, Lyman, and towards Drobycheve.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Svyato-Pokrovske, Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Pokrovsk, Svitle, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Sofiivka, and towards Ivanivka, Hannivka, and Rodynske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 25 times on the positions of our defenders, in the areas of Huliaipole, Nove Pole, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, and towards Myrny.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks, towards Prymorske and Plavni.

According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

The number of eliminated occupiers exceeded 1.24 million, plus 780 invaders per day – General Staff04.02.26, 08:04 • 3584 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine