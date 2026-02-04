Over a third of battles occurred in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff map

More than a third of the 153 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 4, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 153 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 72 missiles, 38 air strikes, dropping 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7887 kamikaze drones and carried out 3911 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 46 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Dolyna, Zelena Dolyna, Dnipropetrovsk region; Kosivtseve, Yehorivka, Luhivske, Verkhnia Tersa, Liubetske, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel, nine enemy EW and air defense systems, one air defense system, and four command posts.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our defenders repelled 2 attacks over the past day, the enemy carried out six air strikes using 12 KABs, 106 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Prylipka and Maryine.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of Zarichne, Stavky, Lyman, and towards Drobycheve.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Zakitne, Svyato-Pokrovske, Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Ivanopillia, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Pokrovsk, Svitle, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd, Sofiivka, and towards Ivanivka, Hannivka, and Rodynske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times in the areas of Andriivka-Klevtsove and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 25 times on the positions of our defenders, in the areas of Huliaipole, Nove Pole, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Pryluky, and towards Myrny.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks, towards Prymorske and Plavni.

According to updated information, over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

