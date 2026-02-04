The number of eliminated occupiers exceeded 1.24 million, plus 780 invaders per day – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of the morning of February 4. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 780 invaders and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment, including more than 1.3 thousand drones and 60 artillery systems. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The past day was marked by particularly intense work of Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare units. The defense forces managed to shoot down 1355 operational-tactical level drones and 40 cruise missiles, which the aggressor tried to use to attack Ukrainian cities. Russian artillery also suffered significant losses – 60 units of equipment were destroyed, which significantly weakens the enemy's firepower in key areas of the front.

Statistics of combat equipment losses

The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion now look as follows:

Personnel – about 1,243,070 (+780) people

Tanks – 11,637 (+4) units

Armored combat vehicles – 23,992 (+7) units

Artillery systems – 36,915 (+60) units

MLRS – 1,634 (+1) units

Air defense systems – 1,293 (+1) units

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 123,743 (+1,355) units

Cruise missiles – 4,245 (+40) units

Automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 76,949 (+211) units

Special equipment – 4,062 (+4) units

The General Staff notes that the data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities on the contact line remains high. The enemy shows the greatest activity in the use of automotive equipment, where 211 units were destroyed per day.

