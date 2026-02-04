$42.970.16
February 3, 10:15 PM • 10598 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 16155 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 17134 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 18642 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 19568 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 14735 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 23835 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 32519 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 17350 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 25099 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
The number of eliminated occupiers exceeded 1.24 million, plus 780 invaders per day – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the elimination of 780 occupiers and the destruction of 1,355 drones per day. The total enemy losses exceeded 1.24 million people.

The number of eliminated occupiers exceeded 1.24 million, plus 780 invaders per day – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of the morning of February 4. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated about 780 invaders and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment, including more than 1.3 thousand drones and 60 artillery systems. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The past day was marked by particularly intense work of Ukrainian air defense and electronic warfare units. The defense forces managed to shoot down 1355 operational-tactical level drones and 40 cruise missiles, which the aggressor tried to use to attack Ukrainian cities. Russian artillery also suffered significant losses – 60 units of equipment were destroyed, which significantly weakens the enemy's firepower in key areas of the front.

Statistics of combat equipment losses

The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion now look as follows:

  • Personnel – about 1,243,070 (+780) people
    • Tanks – 11,637 (+4) units
      • Armored combat vehicles – 23,992 (+7) units
        • Artillery systems – 36,915 (+60) units
          • MLRS – 1,634 (+1) units
            • Air defense systems – 1,293 (+1) units
              • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 123,743 (+1,355) units
                • Cruise missiles – 4,245 (+40) units
                  • Automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 76,949 (+211) units
                    • Special equipment – 4,062 (+4) units

                      The General Staff notes that the data is constantly being updated, as the intensity of hostilities on the contact line remains high. The enemy shows the greatest activity in the use of automotive equipment, where 211 units were destroyed per day.

                      Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and fires in residential areas04.02.26, 07:52 • 268 views

                      Stepan Haftko

                      War in Ukraine
                      Technology
                      Martial law
                      War in Ukraine
                      General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                      Ukraine